126K+ Lose Power, 1 Killed, Flights Grounded, Trains Delayed, Roads Closed As Fierce Winds Slam

Widespread Power Outages

Powerful winds up to 60 miles per hour knocked out electricity for 126,000 PECO customers at its peak, with 42,210 still without power as of 11:45 a.m. Monday, according to the company. PECO reported 1,642 active outages, and crews continue restoration efforts.

Other utility providers in Pennsylvania and surrounding areas also reported significant outages:

Met-Ed (FirstEnergy): Thousands without power across central and eastern PA.

PSE&G: Widespread outages affecting parts of New Jersey and eastern PA.

Delmarva Power: Power failures in southeastern PA and Delaware.

Atlantic City Electric: Reported outages impacting customers along the shore.

Woman Killed In Philadelphia

A 65-year-old woman was killed when a tree, likely brought down by strong winds, crushed her car in Northern Philadelphia on Sunday, Feb. 16, police said.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:09 p.m. on the 500 block of W. Hill Creek Drive, where a grey Honda Accord driven by Elizabeth Taylor of Philadelphia was struck by the falling tree, authorities said.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced Taylor dead at 6:17 p.m. at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

Flight Disruptions At PHL

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) faced major disruptions, with all flights grounded for about 30 minutes Sunday evening due to the high winds. According to FlightAware.com:

320 flights were delayed

115 flights were canceled

As of 11:45 a.m. Monday, an additional 113 delays and 56 cancellations were recorded

Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for real-time flight updates.

Train Delays & Closures

Winds also caused train delays across the region, including:

Amtrak Northeast Corridor: Reports of residual delays due to debris on tracks.

SEPTA Regional Rail: Service disruptions and potential delays.

PATCO Speedline: Experiencing wind-related slowdowns.

Travelers should check with their transit providers for the latest updates.

Road Closures Due To Downed Trees & Wires

Severe winds caused multiple road closures across Pennsylvania due to downed power lines and trees:

Bucks County:

Bustleton Pike between Gravel Hill Road and Stump Road (Upper Southampton Township)

Several closures in Solebury Township, including:

River Road, north of Aquetong Road Green Hill Road between Sugan and Mechanicsville roads Sugan Road between Greenville and Mechanicsville roads Aquetong Road between Greenhill Road and Route 263 Saw Mill Road between Aquetong and Street roads Creamery Road from Route 263 to Mechanicsville Road Pidcock Creek Road between Street and Atkinson roads

Delaware County:

Beatty Road between Barry Drive and Sproul Road (Springfield Township)

Montgomery County:

Widespread outages in Lower Moreland Township, including a complete blackout at the intersection of Huntingdon Pike and Byberry Road, police said.

How To Check & Report Power Outages

For power outage updates, reporting issues, or estimated restoration times, customers can check directly with their utility provider:

PECO: www.peco.com | 1-800-841-4141

Met-Ed (FirstEnergy): www.firstenergycorp.com | 1-888-544-4877

PSE&G: www.pseg.com | 1-800-436-7734

Delmarva Power: www.delmarva.com | 1-800-375-7117

Atlantic City Electric: www.atlanticcityelectric.com | 1-800-833-7476

Residents are urged to stay away from downed power lines, avoid unnecessary travel, and report emergencies to local authorities as recovery efforts continue.

