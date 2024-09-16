Fake Cop With Lights, Siren Stops Vehicle In Chester County: PSP

The fake cop pulled over a vehicle on Route 1 near Route 896 in Upper Oxford Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Avondale Station in a press statement on Friday, Sept. 13.

The incident occurred at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, State Police said.

The impersonator's vehicle was described as a black Cadillac Escalade. The victim told troopers that while driving north on Route 1 his vehicle was tailgated for several miles by the suspect.

The suspect activated red/blue emergency lights and siren to stop the victim’s vehicle, police said. It was a “bubble light” placed on top of the roof.

The suspect was described as a heavy-set male, approximately 6’2" tall, 40 to 50 years old and dressed in a police-style uniform with badge.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Troop J, Avondale Station, Criminal Investigation Unit at 610-268-2022.

