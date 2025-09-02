Boy Killed When Deer Smashes Through Car Windshield In Chesco, Fleeing Driver Sought: PSP

The crash happened on Route 322 (Downingtown Pike), east of Romig Road, around 7 a.m., police said.

Investigators determined that a vehicle traveling east hit a deer, sending the animal airborne into the westbound lane. The deer smashed into the windshield of a second vehicle, striking a boy seated in the front passenger seat, according to state police.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His name and age have not been released.

The first vehicle, which fled the scene, is believed to be a black Toyota Sienna with heavy front-end damage.

The roadway was closed for several hours and reopened around 10 a.m. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Embreeville at 610-486-6280.

