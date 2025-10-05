52-Year-Old Woman Killed In Crash; Collision Leaves Man Critical: Philadelphia Police

The fatal pedestrian crash happened on the 4000 block of Girard Avenue in the 16th District around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5, according to police.

The woman entered the street mid-block when she was hit by a 2010 Nissan traveling eastbound, investigators said. She was transported to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 3:03 a.m. The driver remained on the scene. The investigation is ongoing with the Crash Investigation Division.

Hours earlier, around 11:17 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4, officers responded to a serious two-vehicle crash at Bustleton Avenue and Verree Road in the 7th District, police said.

A 2022 BMW traveling northbound on Verree Road struck a 2013 Chevy traveling southbound on Bustleton Avenue head-on, according to the preliminary investigation.

The 33-year-old BMW driver was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in stable condition, while the 41-year-old Chevy driver was taken to the same hospital and remains in critical condition, authorities said.

Both crashes remain under investigation by the Crash Investigation Division.

