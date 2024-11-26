Wawa Announces Two New Central PA Stores Opening in December

The grand opening events will include free coffee, community giveaways, and Wawa's signature "Hoagies for Heroes" competition, which honors local first responders. Doors will open at 8:00 a.m., with ribbon-cutting ceremonies at 8:30 a.m.

Here’s where you can join the festivities:

Thursday, Dec. 5 : Store #8188, 2941 Carlisle Road, Dover, PA.

: Store #8188, 2941 Carlisle Road, Dover, PA. Thursday, Dec. 12: Store #8198, 100 Metropolitan Way, Enola, PA.

“We are excited to end 2024 with three additional new Wawa stores in Central PA to fulfill the lives of our friends and neighbors,” said Dave Simonetti, Senior Director of Store Operations.

What’s Next for Central PA?

Wawa’s expansion doesn't stop here. A third store at 4535 West Market Street in York is also expected to open before the year’s end, bringing the total to three new locations in December.

By the end of 2025, Wawa plans to have up to 13 locations across Hanover, Cumberland, Dauphin, and other counties along the Susquehanna River. Each store represents a $7 million investment and brings 35 new jobs to the area.

In the next five years, Central Pennsylvania could see as many as 40 Wawa stores, with 5–7 opening annually.

The Wawa Experience

Known for its freshly prepared hoagies, handcrafted beverages, and surcharge-free ATMs, Wawa has grown into a staple of the convenience store scene. The company, which started as a dairy farm in 1902, now boasts over 1,000 stores across 10 states.

This December, it’s Dover and Enola’s turn to embrace the Wawa way—complete with community spirit and, of course, plenty of coffee.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dover and receive free news updates.