A white GMC Yukon driven by 50-year-old Timothy Shaw crashed into a concrete median near mile marker 19.5 in Springettsbury Township, York County, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at approximately 3:23 p.m., police said. The SUV veered off the roadway, broke through a fence, and became disabled.

When motorists stopped to help, Shaw allegedly attempted to steal their vehicles by force. During one incident, he threw a victim from the shoulder of the road onto I-83, troopers said. He then entered the highway and tried to rob several passing vehicles.

Troopers arrived and took Shaw into custody, where he was found to be under the influence of drugs. Drug paraphernalia and evidence of a violation of the Medical Marijuana Act were discovered in his vehicle, police said.

Shaw was arraigned on charges including:

Felony robbery of a motor vehicle

Felony robbery

Misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person

Misdemeanor DUI

Misdemeanor simple assault

Misdemeanor Medical Marijuana Act violation

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Criminal mischief

Various summary traffic offenses

The York Patrol Unit identified three victims involved in the incident. Anyone who was a victim or has information is urged to contact PSP York Station at 717-428-1011.

