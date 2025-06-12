Nearly $8K In Lifesaving Equipment Stolen From Dover Ambulances: Police

The Dover Area Ambulance Club says two Medtronic Lifepak 1000 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) were stolen from their ambulances—one in February, and another in April.

The serial numbers for the missing devices are 35215159 and 37235221, and both contained two adult electrode pads and an infant pad kit, according to the ambulance company.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department has filed reports, and the devices are now listed as stolen in both a national database and with the manufacturer, Stryker. As a result, they cannot be serviced if recovered.

Dover Ambulance emphasized the urgency of the situation, saying these AEDs are required for licensure and their absence has left ambulances out of service. The replacements cost nearly $8,000—a steep price for a nonprofit—and have been on backorder for more than two months.

“If you know something, say something. Do the right thing,” the ambulance club urged. “Lives depend on them—your parents, grandparents, and loved ones.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern York County Regional Police Department or the Dover Area Ambulance Club directly.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dover and receive free news updates.