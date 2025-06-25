Fair 92°

Human Remains Found In York County: Police Seek ID Help Using Sketches

Authorities are turning to the public to help identify human remains found in a wooded area of York County, investigators said on Wednesday, June 25.

A sketch of the woman's remains found in the 300 block of Pleasant View Road in Fairview Township

 Photo Credit: Fairview Township PD
Jillian Pikora
The body was discovered along the 300 block of Pleasant View Road in Fairview Township on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, according to a release by the township police.

Since the discovery, detectives have worked with a forensic artist affiliated with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) to create composite sketches of what the person may have looked like.

Details about the individual's gender, approximate age, or possible cause of death have not yet been disclosed by authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Bickel at CBickel@fairviewpolice.org or by calling 717-901-5309.

