Helicopter Responds To Trash Truck Crash With Entrapment In Dover (Developing)

The wreck happened around 6:04 a.m. in the 6000 block of Davidsburg Road between Paradise Road and Pine Hill Road, according to York County emergency dispatch.

Rescue Squad 9, Engine 9-2, and EMS are on location of the wreck, which involved reported injuries and entrapment, the Dover Township Fire Department said.

Due to the severity of the crash, a medical helicopter was requested. The extent of injuries remains unknown at this time.

The Dover Township Fire Department said the roadway will remain closed “for an extended period of time.”

The Northern York County Regional Police Department is investigating the circumstances that led to the crash. The coroner has not been called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

