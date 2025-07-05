Aston Aguilera, 39, of Dover, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated cruelty to animals before York County Judge Clyde W. Vedder on Monday, April 14, according to court documents. On Tuesday, July 1, he was sentenced to serve two to four years in a state correctional facility, court records show.

The violent incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in the basement of Aguilera’s home in the 2600 block of Oakland Road in Dover Township, police said.

His 19-year-old daughter told Northern York County Regional Police that she had just returned from work when she heard disturbing sounds and went downstairs to find Aguilera striking the family's 5-year-old pit bull, Bali, with a metal baseball bat.

He hit the dog more than a dozen times, she later told investigators. Aguilera, who had reportedly been drinking, claimed the dog lunged at him and bared her teeth after he tried to move her off his bed. Bali died two hours later from her injuries, according to the daughter’s statement.

Aguilera then made his daughter help clean the dog’s blood from the basement and drive him to a field near East Berlin Road and North Baker Road in West Manchester Township, where he dumped Bali’s body.

The daughter reported the incident the next day, Thursday, July 11, prompting an immediate investigation by Northern York County Regional Police. Officers found Bali’s body in the field and returned her remains to the family for cremation.

Police Chief David Lash commended the teen's bravery: “She cared for that dog, she loved that dog, and she wanted to see her father held accountable,” he said during a press conference at the York SPCA, where DA Barker also emphasized the strong link between animal abuse and domestic violence.

As part of his sentence, Aguilera is barred from owning animals and having contact with his daughter, Nevaeh Grove-Aguilera. He must also undergo a mental health evaluation and participate in counseling.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dover and receive free news updates.