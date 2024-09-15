Man With Machete Shot Dead By Police In East Greenville: Montgomery County DA

East Greenville Police were sent to a home in the 100 block of Cherry Street for a domestic incident called into 911 by an 18-year-old around 8:08 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, as detailed in the release.

Officers "arrived to find a man barricaded in the basement of the home and threatening to harm law enforcement," as stated in the release.

Numerous police agencies were called to the scene and multiple attempts to negotiate with the man were made, but failed, so police "breached the basement door to find the man armed with a machete and hatchet," at 11:30 p.m. according to the DA.

Then the following happened as stated in the release:

"[The man] charged at police officers and refused police commands to drop the weapon. An officer attempted to taser the suspect, which failed to stop him. An Upper Perk police officer discharged his firearm, striking the man. Despite police officers rendering aid, the man was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:05 a.m., Sept. 15."

Montgomery County Detectives responded to the scene to investigate the shooting, per police protocol.

The identities of those involved has been withheld at the time of publishing.

Anyone with any information on the fatal shooting is asked contact Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.

