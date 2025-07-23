Harley L. Haage, 28, was arrested after a Berks County investigation uncovered she had sent and received nude images and videos from the teen through online communication, according to a release from the district attorney’s office.

Detectives launched the case following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. That led investigators to the girl in Florida, where the Hernando County Sheriff’s Department assisted with forensic reviews of two phones belonging to the victim. Officials say they found nude content of both Haage and the teen, as well as messages confirming the girl’s age.

Berks detectives then searched Haage’s home in Amity Township and seized her phone. During an interview, she allegedly admitted to exchanging the nude content and acknowledged that she knew the girl was only 16.

A forensic examination of Haage’s phone revealed “numerous” explicit images and videos of the teen, authorities said.

Haage was arrested at her home and arraigned before Judge Steven M. Chieffo. She was committed to Berks County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bail, according to officials.

She faces the following charges:

Felony Unlawful Contact with a Minor.

Felony Sexual Abuse of Children – Possession of Child Pornography.

Felony Criminal Use of a Communications Facility (3 counts).

Misdemeanor Corruption of Minors.

