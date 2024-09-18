Gabriel Diaz died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and shoulder in the shooting on Saturday night, Sept, 14, said Coroner Dr. Janine Darby told Daily Voice on Tuesday, Sept. 17. She arrived to the scene at a home in the 100 block of Cherry Street at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 — but Diaz had already been pronounced dead 12:05 a.m. The manner of death was "determined to be homicide," Darby said.

Diaz had barricaded himself in a basement with a hatchet and a machete following a fight with a teenager, as Daily Voice previously reported citing a release by Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele.

An 18-year-old in the home called 911, which led to East Greenville Police officers to come to find active barricade situation around 8:08 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, as detailed in the release. Diaz immediately begin to threat to harm law enforcement, according to the DA.

After multiple failed negioations, police "breached the basement door to find the man armed with a machete and hatchet," at 11:30 p.m. according to the DA. They deployed a TASER device but it failed to stop Diaz so an officer from Upper Perk fired at him.

Montgomery County Detectives responded to the scene to investigate the shooting, per police protocol.

Anyone with any information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.

Gabriel was a Bethlehem native who took pride in his work as a Warehouse Manager at JBS Beef Plant in Souderton, as explained in his obituary shared by the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home. In his spare time his liked to listening to music, movies, and fix his children’s bikes.

"Gabriel had a big heart and would always lend a helping hand to others in need. Most of all, he cherished his children and the time he spent with them," as stated in his obituary.

He is survived by his Madeline Paul, their five children, his three brothers, and extended family, as detailed in his obituary.

A GoFundMe campaign has been organized to help his family.

The organizer, Amanda Keller, wrote: "He had suffered from mental illness, which led to him being fatally shot in his home by police. Maddie is now left with the burden of everything he left behind, including raising 5 young children on her own. She needs money for living expenses, housing, and burial."

Daily Voice reached out to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office for further comment on this case. Check back here for possible updates.

Nearly $4,000 had been raised as of Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 17.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to find the funeral details and read Gabriel Diaz's full obituary on the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home's wensite.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Douglasville-Birdsboro and receive free news updates.