Donte Eugene Koser, 26, was charged after officers responded to a domestic assault on Clemens Drive in Dillsburg at around 1:52 a.m. on Jan. 13, according to Carroll Township police.

Koser allegedly backed the woman into a corner while holding a knife and struck her in the ribs three times, police said. He then fled the scene on a bicycle.

Officers later took Koser into custody. His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Loper, authorities said.

Koser is facing misdemeanor simple assault, summary harassment, and summary disorderly conduct charges.

Prior Criminal History

Koser has an extensive criminal record across multiple Pennsylvania counties, including convictions for aggravated assault, terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, and multiple drug-related offenses.

Koser was previously charged in connection with a violent assault in Carlisle. On a Monday night in 2017, he was inside a home in the 300 block of North College Street when he pulled out a BB gun and shot a friend in the head at close range, according to police.

Koser then allegedly prevented the victim from seeking immediate medical attention, authorities said.

The following day, police were called to investigate, and Koser was later arrested at a home on Grandview Court.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in Cumberland County and was sentenced to nearly two years in prison.

His record also includes a DUI conviction, drug possession charges, and false identification to law enforcement across York, Cumberland, Dauphin, and Lancaster counties.

Most recently, in 2024, Koser was sentenced for terroristic threats and endangering the welfare of children in York County, serving a maximum sentence of 23 months.

