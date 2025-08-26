Alexander Edward Gifford, 33, was arrested after officers responded to Simpson Park on South Market Street for reports of an intoxicated man with a child, according to the release.

Gifford passed out on a log in the Yellow Breeches Creek while his 3-year-old played along the water, police explained. He later drove away from the park with the child, but crashed a short distance away, disabling his vehicle.

When officers attempted to arrest him, Gifford resisted before being transported to the Cumberland County Booking Center. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance, Endangering the Welfare of Children, and Resisting Arrest or Other Law Enforcement, according to court records.

Gifford was committed to Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Mark Martin on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Prior Criminal History

Court records show Gifford has a recent criminal history that includes violent offenses. In July 2024, Carroll Township police arrested him for a domestic incident on South 2nd Street in Dillsburg. He was charged with Felony Strangulation – Applying Pressure to the Throat or Neck, Misdemeanor Simple Assault, and Summary Harassment.

The most serious charges — strangulation and assault — were dismissed this summer, but Gifford pleaded guilty to harassment in York County Court on July 14, 2025. He was ordered to pay $554.52 in fines and court costs.

