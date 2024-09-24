Overcast 63°

Winning Big Money Millionaire Scratch-Off Sold In PA

There's a new millionaire in Pennsylvania, according to the Lottery Commission's release on Monday, Sept. 23. 

The Turkey Hill in Denver where the $1 million winning lottery ticket sold. 

 Photo Credit: Twitter/Pennsylvania Lottery @PALottery (overlays); Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

A Big Money Millionaire Scratch-Off sold for $20 at the Turkey Hill located at 300 Main Street in Denver. The store will receive $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

This was a top winning prize for the game, and there are still five more top prizes left. Click here to learn more about the game.

The prize expires one year from the game's end-sale date, so the winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

