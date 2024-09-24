A Big Money Millionaire Scratch-Off sold for $20 at the Turkey Hill located at 300 Main Street in Denver. The store will receive $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

This was a top winning prize for the game, and there are still five more top prizes left. Click here to learn more about the game.

The prize expires one year from the game's end-sale date, so the winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

