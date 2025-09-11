The body of 15-year-old William Peters III was recovered in the water near the Millersburg Ferry on the Perry County side of the river a little after 12:21 p.m., troopers confirmed.

Peters’ disappearance sparked a “large-scale” search and rescue effort that spanned Dauphin and Perry counties. He was last seen on Monday around 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Myo Road in Upper Paxton Township, Dauphin County, prompting an immediate Missing Endangered Person Advisory from PSP.

State police noted that Peters had high-functioning autism and was considered at risk of harm or confusion. Search crews and the community rallied for days, with efforts expanding from Halifax and Upper Paxton townships into Buffalo, Liverpool, and Watts townships in Perry County.

The teen’s disappearance rocked the Millersburg community, which came together to support the family and assist in the search.

Peters was described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. At the time he vanished, he was wearing a blue coat, gray pants, black shoes, and carrying a black backpack, investigators said.

The circumstances surrounding Peters’ death have not yet been released. The Missing Endangered Person Advisory was canceled following the recovery of his body.

