Trooper Shoots Man Dead During Standoff At Trailer Park: PA State Police

The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation pending an autopsy on Monday, Sept. 9, they said.

At about 2:50 p.m. Saturday, Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville was dispatched to a disturbance at 152 Boak Ave., Lot 49, in Wolf Township.

Upon arrival, the investigation revealed that Gary Lee McCartney, 62, exited his trailer and started a verbal argument with a man doing work on an adjacent trailer, State Police said.

Another neighbor overhead this disturbance and confronted McCartney, police said. McCartney then brandished a handgun and made verbal threats of harm, police said.

McCartney retreated to his trailer and began barricading himself inside, police said.

A perimeter was established around McCartney's residence, and the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was activated. SERT members arrived and attempted communication with McCartney, but those attempts were unsuccessful, they said.

At one point, McCartney appeared at the front window of his trailer and allegedly fired one round from his handgun at Pennsylvania State Police members, they said.

Additional attempts to have McCartney surrender were unsuccessful, police said.

McCartney reappeared at the front window of his trailer and again pointed his firearm at PSP members. At this time, a Pennsylvania State Police SERT member fired one shot at McCartney causing fatal injuries, they said.

McCartney was pronounced deceased at the scene, they said.

Troop F Major case team was activated and assistance from the Lycoming County Coroner’s office was requested. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 9.

No further information was released.

