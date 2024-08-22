Tractor-Trailer Rolls Over Spilling Dog Food On PA Turnpike: Officials

A tractor-trailer hauling dog food was heading east on I-76 when it attempted to take Exit 257 - Harrisburg East Interchange to I-283 Northbound, according to PennDOT and Turnpike officials.

That's when it flipped over — spilling dog food on the interstate at 1:47 a.m.

The exit ramp was fully closed until around 9 a.m. when one lane reopened, as seen on traffic cameras.

Crews remained on the scene for clean up as of 10 a.m.

It is unclear when the roadway will fully reopen.

No injuries have been reported.

