Fair 58°

SHARE

Tractor-Trailer Rolls Over Spilling Dog Food On PA Turnpike: Officials

A ramp of the PA Turnpike/Interstate 76 closed Thursday morning, Aug. 22 due to a roll over crash, officials said.

A crane is lifting up the tractor-trailer after it rolled over, spilling dog food, on the Pennsylvania Turnpike/Interstate 76, officials say.

A crane is lifting up the tractor-trailer after it rolled over, spilling dog food, on the Pennsylvania Turnpike/Interstate 76, officials say.

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

A tractor-trailer hauling dog food was heading east on I-76 when it attempted to take Exit 257 - Harrisburg East Interchange to I-283 Northbound, according to PennDOT and Turnpike officials.

That's when it flipped over — spilling dog food on the interstate at 1:47 a.m.

The exit ramp was fully closed until around 9 a.m. when one lane reopened, as seen on traffic cameras.

Crews remained on the scene for clean up as of 10 a.m.

It is unclear when the roadway will fully reopen.

No injuries have been reported.

to follow Daily Voice Dauphin-Middle Paxton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE