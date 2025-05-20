Fair 59°

Robert Cousins Killed In US 22 Crash In Middle Paxton

A wrong-way crash on US Route 22 in Middle Paxton Township killed one driver and injured a woman and a 9-year-old girl, Pennsylvania State Police announced in a release issued on Tuesday, May 20.

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle

Jillian Pikora
A 2001 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling east in the westbound lane near mile marker 231.8 when it struck a 2016 Jeep Wrangler head-on around 7:02 p.m. on Saturday, May 10, troopers said.

The Suburban’s driver, Robert L. Cousins of Harrisburg, was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital, where he died one week later on Saturday, May 17, police confirmed.

The Jeep’s driver, Abigail C. Wagner, 33, of Richfield, and her 9-year-old passenger were both wearing seatbelts. They were taken to Hershey Medical Center in stable condition. Wagner was transported by Susquehanna Township EMS, and the child was airlifted by Life Lion, troopers detailed.

Both vehicles were severely damaged and towed from the scene by Fleet Pride Service Center, authorities said.

