Alexander Jeffery Sweigard, 32, of Camp Hill, is a coach with the Central Dauphin Wrestling Program and a teacher at Central Dauphin Middle School, where he was once a student, according to public records. He is accused of exchanging nude images with teens and having sex with a high school student.

Nude photos of Sweigard on a 16-year-old girl's phone prompted an interview at the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office Criminal Investigation Division with Detective Rachel Mandrusiak on Thursday, Sept. 12, as explained in the affidavit of probable cause.

That same day Sweigard was brought in for an interview and allegedly admitted to exchanging nudes with the girl encouraging her "to be sexual" with another minor and sending him videos of the encounter, as stated in the affidavit.

Additionally, Sweigard admitted to having sex with another student. He attempted to justify that as a relationship saying, that since she was 18 years old he thought it was "okay" although he did say he knew she was a student in the district where he taught, as explained in the affidavit.

That girl was also interviewed and admitted to having sex with Sweigard numerous times in her home from May 1, 2024, through Sept. 11, 2024, according to the affidavit.

He was arrested on the following felony charges on Thursday, Sept. 12, court records show:

Dissemination of explicit sexual material to a minor.

Contact/communication with a minor – sexual abuse.

Corruption of minors.

Child pornography.

School - intercourse/sexual contact with a student.

Dissemination of a photo/film of child sex acts.

Sweigard remains in the Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $250,000 as set by Magisterial District Judge Dominic Pelino at his preliminary arraignment held at 4:15 p.m. the day he was arrested. His preliminary hearing is scheduled before the judge at 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin-Middle Paxton and receive free news updates.