Duck Hunter Rescued After Canoe Flips In Susquehanna River: Dauphin-Middle Paxton FC

The incident happened just after 6:30 a.m., when crews were dispatched for a water rescue near Middle Paxton Township. Emergency responders were informed that a hunter’s canoe had overturned, leaving him stranded in the river, according to the fire company.

Boat 38 from the Dauphin - Middle Paxton Fire Company successfully located the hunter and brought him safely to shore. Rescue Fire Company #37 and Duncannon Fire Company assisted at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

