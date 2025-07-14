$1.75M Winning Match 6 Ticket Sold At Small PA Store—Are YOU The Lucky Dauphin Borough Winner?

The jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket hit all six numbers—1, 21, 22, 28, 36, 43—during Friday night’s drawing on July 11, the PA Lottery said.

It was sold at UGo, located at 307 High Street in Dauphin Borough, which now scores a $10,000 bonus just for selling the ticket.

So far, no one has come forward to claim the massive prize.

The winner has one year from the draw date to step up, sign the back of their ticket, and file a claim. Officials urge players to double-check their tickets immediately.

More than 50,400 other players also won smaller prizes in the same drawing.

For just $2, Match 6 Lotto players get 18 numbers per ticket—giving them up to four chances to win in a single play. The game draws every evening and is available online or at any Lottery retailer.

Could it be you? Visit palottery.com to check your ticket now.

