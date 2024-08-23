Western PA Man Convicted For Fake 'Kidnapping For Drugs' Plot: DA

Tuesday Hale, formerly of Bradford, was found guilty of crimes related to the staged kidnapping in August 2023, according to District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer.

The conviction followed a two-day jury trial at the McKean County Courthouse, she said.

Hale was charged after the City of Bradford Police received a report from a Bradford man who had received messages – including a staged picture – from his girlfriend’s cell phone stating that his girlfriend had been kidnapped and was being held in a drug-induced state, the DA said.

The messages further stated that the kidnapped woman would be sexually assaulted if the male did not deliver methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and money to the kidnapper, the DA said.

During the initial investigation, officers were able to locate the allegedly kidnapped woman.

Upon further investigation, the officers learned that Hale and the allegedly kidnapped woman worked together to stage a fake kidnapping to obtain drugs and money from the man, the DA said.

Hale was convicted of Criminal Use of a Communication Facility (Felony 3); Solicitation of the Delivery of a Controlled Substance (F); Criminal Conspiracy of Terroristic Threats (Misdemeanor 1); and Attempted Acquisition of a Controlled Substance by Misrepresentation, Fraud, or Subterfuge.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 17 at 10 a.m

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dallastown and receive free news updates.