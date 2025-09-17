'Police Incident' In North Codorus Township On Haar Road (Developing)

Details about the situation remain limited, but a large emergency response has been dispatched to the 1800 block of Haar Road near Emig and Senft roads, according to York County Department of Emergency Services.

A helicopter, multiple fire police units, paramedics, and rescue crews were called to establish a landing zone just after 2:13 p.m., dispatch records show.

At this time, police have not confirmed the nature of the incident.

The public is advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story so check back here for updates.

