Man With Drug Warrant Flees Police In Lycoming County

Michael Charles Devan had been stopped on Aug. 20 by Williamsport police near West Fourth and Campbell streets.

During a traffic stop, Devan learned that he had an active felony drug warrant, police said.

Devan accelerated away and fled from police for over a mile through residential areas of the city, exceeding speeds of 60 mph, police said.

Devan ultimately was apprehended in the 500 block of Lycoming Street without further incident.

In addition to the original felony drug warrant, Devan was arrested on charges of Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and related offenses.

Devan was due to appear before Magistrate District Judge Aaron Biichle on Tuesday, Aug. 27, and was held in the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail, according to court records.

