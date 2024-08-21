Lackawanna County Man Is 2nd Victim Killed By Home Explosion: Coroner

Leon W. Gruss, 91, of Jefferson Township, was pronounced dead on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 12:38 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, according to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio. The cause of death is 51% burns to the body due to the explosion and house fire, Buglio said.

The explosion occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at approximately 2:15 p.m. in the 1000 Block of Mount Cobb Road in Jefferson Township.

A woman who died at the scene was identified as Diane Gruss, 75, by the Lackawanna County Coroner's Office.

In addition to the coroner's offices, the Pennsylvania State Police, Dunmore Station and the Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company are investigating.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dallastown and receive free news updates.