John P. Grove, 50, has been charged in six cases of child sexual, court records show.

One victim, now in his 30s, was key in the investigation explaining some of the earliest abuse began in 1998. During interviews, it came out that over the years Grove gained access to multiple victims at his home or homes where he often visited, according to one of six affidavits of probable cause obtained by Daily Voice.

Slowly more victims were identified, and each one was interviewed by police telling a similar story.

**WARNING THE FOLLOWING DETAILS ARE DISTURBING**

The children — many of whom are now adults, explained Grove cozying up next to them in beds, couches, or sofas, touching them inappropriately, and performing oral sex on them, as detailed in the affidavits.

He would say things to try to convince the children this was ok and a good thing like "You'll like this" and "This will make you last long when you have a girlfriend," one victim told the police.

Most of the children said the assaults were repeated and happened over years. The youngest victim was 4-years-old when the abuse began and the oldest was 15-years-old when it ended.

The assaults took place in Dallastown, Red Lion, and Manchester, according to the police.

When one victim recently confronted Grove, he said "I am going to prison," adding "You know who I am and you know why I am going to prison."

**WARNING THE ABOVE DETAILS ARE DISTURBING**

Grove was charged with the following according to the police and confirmed by court documents:

Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child (18 Counts).

Felony Indecent Assault of a Person Less Than 13 Years of Age (18 Counts)

Misdemeanor Indecent Assault of a Person Less Than 13 Years Of Age (18 Counts).

Felony Corruption of Minors (18 Counts).

Misdemeanor Corruption of Minors (18 Counts).

He was arrested on July 2, 2024, and has been held in the York County Prison ever since. His formal arraignment for two of the cases has been scheduled for Aug. 29 before Judge Maria M. Cook. His preliminary hearing for four of the cases has been scheduled for Sept. 5 before Judge Jeffrey L. Oberdorf.

