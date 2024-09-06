Mostly Cloudy 78°

SHARE

Authorities ID Custodian Found Dead Day Before School Started In Lackawanna County

An 81-year-old man found dead at an elementary school in Lackawanna County has been identified, authorities said on Friday, Sept. 6.

Police lights

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Max Fleischmann
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

The body of Gary Porter, 81, of Dunmore, was discovered on Aug. 27 at Dunmore Elementary Center at 300 W. Warren St. in Dunmore, Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland told Daily Voice.

His death took place one day before the new school year began on Aug. 28.

Rowland said he has not issued a ruling on the cause of death pending a police investigation.

The custodian passed away while working the night shift at the school, Superintendent John Marichak said in a letter posted on the district's website.

Police and medical personnel responded and opened an investigation, Marichak added.

to follow Daily Voice Dallastown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE