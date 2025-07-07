Ashley Rodriguez-Fargas, 30, was riding north on South Belvidere Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle turning into her path at West King Street just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 28, authorities said.

The car fled the scene, police said. Rodriguez-Fargas was rushed to WellSpan York Hospital, where she died at 8:54 p.m. from blunt force trauma. Her death was ruled accidental following an autopsy on Monday, June 30.

Rodriguez-Fargas was the owner of “SweetsBaked By: Ash,” a small business she launched in 2019 to support her children.

She had been sharing he recent major weight loss on social media over the past few years.

She regularly shared photos of baked goods on social media, including a final post just hours before the crash.

“She was fighting hard to build a future worthy for her little family,” a friend wrote in tribute.

Her funeral was held on Thursday, July 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home on West Market Street in York. Community members organized a dessert sale in her memory to help cover expenses, with additional donations accepted via her family's CashApp and ATH Móvil accounts.

On July 1, York City Police released images of the suspect vehicle, described as a sedan with mismatched aftermarket parts. It was later located in Springettsbury Township, but no arrest has been announced.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 717-849-2204 or email Det. Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website or app.

Loved ones are invited to share additional tributes, fundraiser details, or photos of Ashley by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

