James Richard Swinney, 47, of Coopersburg, was the operator and sole occupant of a motorcycle that crashed at the intersection of Raubsville and Hexenkopf Roads in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 27, 2025, Coroner Zachary R. Lysek said.

The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was ruled accidental, according to the coroner. No additional details were released.

Swinney, known to friends and family as “Jimmy,” was born in Lansdale and graduated from Southern Lehigh High School, according to his obituary from Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Ltd. He built a career as an auto body technician and eventually became self‑employed, doing what he loved most.

In his younger years, he shared dirt bike rides with his father and later developed a passion for four‑wheelers, snowmobiles, and motorcycles. He was happiest in his garage, working on projects, and enjoyed trips with friends. He also cherished time with his loyal dog and with Stacey, who held a special place in his heart, his obituary said.

Swinney is survived by his parents, Jim Swinney and Debra (Koenig) Kurlowich; his stepmother, Kathy; his stepfather, Ed; his siblings, Heather and Casey; and his son, Jimmy Jr., along with many extended family members and friends.

Family and friends are invited to visitation on Friday, Aug. 1, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Road, Quakertown. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., with burial at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Perkasie.

Read James Richard Swinney’s full obituary here.

