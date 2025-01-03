Woman Shot By Ex-Boyfriend, Crashes Car In Philadelphia (Developing)

The domestic violence incident began just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, along the 300 block of West Upsal Street, authorities said. Officers responded to a dispute between the victim and her 39-year-old ex-boyfriend, though no arrests were made at the time.

Around 11:30 p.m., the woman was driving westbound in her Buick on Upsal Street when her ex-boyfriend allegedly pulled up alongside her in a white sedan, pulled out a gun, and fired multiple shots, investigators detailed.

The woman was struck in the leg and attempted to flee, but collided with an unoccupied parked car. The crash caused her vehicle to overturn onto its side, police said.

Firefighters, medics, and officers responded to the scene. The woman was trapped in her overturned vehicle and was extricated using hydraulic rescue tools, commonly known as the “jaws of life.” She was rushed to the hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

The ex-boyfriend fled eastbound on Upsal Street, police said. Authorities have not released his name or a detailed description but confirmed he remains at large.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are actively searching for the suspect.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), by visiting www.thehotline.org, or by texting LOVEIS to 22522.

