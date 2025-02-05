Woman Found Dead Inside Burning South Philly Home As Firefighters Battle Heavy Smoke

The fire broke out at a two-story residence on the 2700 block of South Darien Street around 10:40 a.m., prompting a 911 call reporting a woman trapped inside, according to dispatch reports.

Firefighters arrived at 10:41 a.m. and encountered thick smoke throughout the home. Crews located the fire and worked to knock down the bulk of the flames while searching for victims, officials said.

An adult female was found unresponsive in the living room and was pronounced dead at 10:50 a.m. by firefighters. The fire was fully extinguished by 11:13 a.m., authorities said.

Investigators do not suspect arson, and the scene remains secured as officials determine the cause of the deadly blaze.

