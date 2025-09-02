Wheel Of Fortune Live Auditions Returning To Philadelphia After 10 Years

Casting producers from the iconic game show will host open auditions at the Event Center inside Rivers Casino Philadelphia on Thursday, Sept. 18 and Friday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hopeful contestants must be at least 21 years old and will take part in a free tryout that includes a 30-second introduction to the casting team. While only a select group will be contacted later, producers said attendees can also win prizes during the event.

Participants may begin lining up at 10 a.m. each day at 1001 N. Delaware Avenue, where the event will take place.

The stop is part of a limited national tour. Philadelphia was last visited by the show’s casting team in 2015, making this year’s event a rare opportunity.

Executive Producer Bellamie Blackstone encouraged contestants to bring “signature Philadelphia energy” to the auditions, noting the excitement of the city’s fan base.

For those unable to attend in person, “Wheel of Fortune” continues to accept online applications through its official website. The show airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

