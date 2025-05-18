Weight-Loss Drug Theory Surfaces After MLB Phillies’ José Alvarado Suspended 80 Games For PEDs

José Alvarado, the 28-year-old left-hander known for his firepower out of the bullpen, tested positive for exogenous testosterone, a performance-enhancing drug banned under Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program.

He was suspended 80 games without pay, effective immediately.

Alvarado was off to a strong start in 2025, posting a 4-1 record with seven saves and a 2.70 ERA in 20 games. The hard-throwing reliever is in the final season of a three-year, $22 million contract that includes a team option for 2026.

The Phillies addressed the suspension in a statement, saying:

“The Phillies fully support Major League Baseball's Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and are disappointed to hear today's news of Jose’s violation.”

Though MLB has not released further details, speculation is already swirling among fans.

A Reddit thread with over 1,000 upvotes on r/baseball references a Talkin’ Baseball segment claiming the Phillies privately said Alvarado’s positive test may have stemmed from a weight-loss drug — a common risk area for testosterone-related PED flags.

Neither the league nor the team has confirmed that theory, but the claim has sparked debate online about stricter supplement oversight and clearer guidance for players.

Alvarado, now in his fifth season with the team, will not be eligible to return until late in the second half of the regular season — dealing a major blow to a bullpen already stretched thin.

