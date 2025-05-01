Watch: Ransacking At PA Waste Plant, Truck Nearly Stolen, Police Say

The bold break-ins happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 27 on Ross Street in Plymouth Township, authorities announced in a Thursday, May 1 release.

Police say the suspect—described as a Black male with a mustache—burglarized the East Norriton-Plymouth-Whitpain Waste Water Treatment Plant before making his way to another property close by.

There, he allegedly broke into a landscaping business and attempted to steal a vehicle.

He was last seen on foot, wearing a black head covering, dark jacket, and jeans with distinctive white patches above and below the knees and on the back. He was also carrying a black Under Armour duffel bag.

We have the video. If you recognize this man—contact police.

Tips can be made anonymously by calling 610-279-1901 or 610-233-0577, or by emailing Tips@plymouthtownship.org.

The case is being investigated by Detective Joseph Lapenta.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Conshohocken-Plymouth Meeting and receive free news updates.