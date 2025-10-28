Watch: Massive Kensington Drug Bust Linked To Fentanyl, Heroin, And Violence, FBI Says

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania unsealed a 41-count indictment charging 33 alleged members of the Weymouth Street Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and other violent offenses, officials said Friday, Oct. 24.

Federal authorities say the group operated an open-air drug market along the 3100 block of Weymouth Street for nearly a decade — from 2016 through 2025 — while also controlling corners at F and Clementine Streets, E and Wishart Streets, and 3000 Potter Street.

Watch the raid in the video player below:

According to the indictment, the group’s alleged ringleader, Jose Antonio Morales Nieves, 45, of Luquillo, Puerto Rico — known as “Flaco” — authorized street dealers to sell drugs on his block in exchange for “rent” and protected them through acts of violence, including shootings and assaults.

Two others, Ramon Roman-Montanez, 40, aka “Viejo,” and Nancy Rios-Valentin, 33, both of Philadelphia, allegedly managed the day-to-day operations, including scheduling drug shifts and handling proceeds, the indictment says.

Federal investigators allege the organization distributed fentanyl, heroin, crack cocaine, and cocaine, using fear and retaliation to maintain control of their territory and silence witnesses. Twenty-four defendants were arrested in coordinated operations last week, eight were already in custody, and one remains at large, officials said.

“This indictment is, by defendant, the largest federal case of this century prosecuted by our office and it attacks the very heart of the opioid crisis in Kensington,” said U.S. Attorney David Metcalf.

FBI Director Kash Patel said more than 30 individuals were charged for their alleged roles in a network that “used violence to enforce their territory and sell drugs that poison our city streets.”

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel called the arrests the result of “a deliberate, patient, and highly coordinated investigation into a violent criminal enterprise,” thanking partners at the FBI, DEA, and Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office for their collaboration.

The 41-count indictment includes charges such as Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Possession With Intent to Distribute, Distribution, and Conspiracy to Sponsor an Animal Fighting Venture, according to court records.

Defendants

Jose Antonio Morales Nieves, 45, aka “Flaco”

Ramon Roman-Montanez, 40, aka “Viejo”

Nancy Rios-Valentin, 33

Joel Carrillo-Crespo, 48, aka “Jowey”

Luis Levante-Medina, 32, aka “Diamante”

Chayanne Herrera, 34, aka “Cito”

Kelvin Aguayo-Garcia, 36, aka “Negro”

Elliot Mattei-Rodriguez, 26, aka “Elio”

Sandino Jose Hidalgo Genoa, 43, aka “Domi”

Josue Oneil Ortiz-Betancourt, 28, aka “Oneil”

Angel Rios-Valentin, 32

Juan Gomez-Resto, 47, aka “Pupo”

Javier Resto-Berrios, 55, aka “Chicken”

Richard Cartagena, 39, aka “Richie”

Eliud Omar Morales-Garcia, 32, aka “Chochin”

Angemill Gonzalez-Claudio, 31, aka “Angel” or “Angie”

John David Lopez-Boria, 28, aka “Grande”

Jonathan Torres, 30

Ederick Rivera Santiago-Gonzalez, 25, aka “Edri” or “Negro”

Jandaniel Velez-Gonzalez, 21, aka “Jan”

Wilfred Castillo, 26, aka “Domi”

Hector Vega-Melendez, 24, aka “Tito”

Julio Jose Ramirez-Diaz, 39, aka “June”

Carla Diaz-Resto, 36, aka “Karla”

Mayra Molina DeJesus, 46, aka “Rubia”

Jaime Otero-Rodriguez, 45, aka “Pilon”

Jose Santana-Gonzalez, 37, aka “Chipi” or “Chepo”

Luis Williams, 22, aka “Prendi Pas”

Sonia Ramos De Jesus, 57

Adeleda Gonzalez, 52, aka “Moya”

Luis Cruz, 53

Jose Candido Hidalgo Genoa, 34

Jianni Cruz Santos, 31

The FBI says the case is part of PSN Recon, a new criminal intelligence program designed to identify and target the city’s most violent offenders.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Conshohocken-Plymouth Meeting and receive free news updates.