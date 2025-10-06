The U.S. Marshals Service in Philadelphia said 24-year-old Tyvine Jones, also known as “Eerd,” is wanted by the Philadelphia Police Department for three murders by firearm.

Jones, a member of the “Blumberg” street gang, is considered armed and extremely dangerous, authorities said.

He was last seen on the 2600 block of North Chadwick Street, according to officials.

Investigators released photos highlighting Jones’ distinctive tattoos. They include the phrase “Blumberg Baby” on his neck, “Blumberg 24” on his hand, and “Savage” on his arm. Authorities also noted he has “Nehemiah” tattooed on his face.

Jones is described as six feet tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Pennsylvania at 1-866-865-TIPS (8477), submit tips at usmarshals.gov/tips, or call 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332).

