Tyree Hatch, 47, is believed to have carried out the armed robberies at convenience stores and vape shops in Northeast Philadelphia over three days, beginning on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, according to Captain James Kearney.

The first incident occurred around 1 p.m. at Exotic Convenience Store in the 6700 block of Castor Avenue. Police say Hatch brandished a black handgun, forced a store employee to the register, and fled with $500 in cash in a black SUV, possibly a Jeep. No injuries were reported.

The following day, Nov. 24, at 9:04 p.m., police responded to the Cloud Nine Smoke Shop in the 2000 block of Cottman Avenue, where an employee had been shot during a robbery. Hatch allegedly entered the store with a black-and-blue firearm, demanded money, and took $400 before shooting the worker in the left shin during a struggle. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

On Monday, Nov. 25, Hatch reportedly struck again at the Castor Smoke and Vape Shop in the 7100 block of Castor Avenue. Police say he fled with $600 in cash and a cell phone. Officers apprehended him shortly after the robbery, linking him to all three incidents based on witness descriptions and evidence, including a "newer model black Jeep" seen at each crime scene.

Hatch faces multiple charges, including robbery, aggravated assault, and firearms offenses, according to the police. Court documents in this case were not immediately available. He has a record for multiple drug-related offenses.

This is a developing story. Check back for possible updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Conshohocken-Plymouth Meeting and receive free news updates.