Tyleeya Williams Sentenced To 40 Years For Infant Rape, Porn

A 22-year-old Philadelphia woman who raped a one-year-old girl, recorded the abuse, and shared explicit images online has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Friday, Jan. 24.

Computer

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Christian Wiediger
Gavel.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/sergeitokmakov-3426571
US Department of Justice headquarters

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Sebmol
Jillian Pikora
Tyleeya Williams sexually abused the infant in her care, photographed the assault, and distributed the images—including the child’s face—to groups of child sex offenders on the internet, federal authorities said. She also trafficked thousands of images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of other children, according to U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero.

“Williams was entrusted with the care and protection of this little girl, but instead sexually abused and exploited her,” Romero said. “Her 40-year sentence is a measure of justice for all the innocents whose images she collected and shared.”

Williams pleaded guilty in June 2024 to manufacturing and attempting to manufacture child pornography, two counts of distributing child pornography, and possession of child pornography. She will serve lifetime supervised release following her prison term, officials said.

The case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Rotella under Project Safe Childhood, a federal initiative to combat child exploitation. For more information, visi

