Trespasser Struck By Amtrak Train Near Villanova Station: Officials

Train 663 was traveling from New York to Harrisburg when the collision happened around 11:10 a.m., Amtrak told Daily Voice.

There were 216 passengers and crew members onboard at the time. No injuries were reported among them, officials added.

Amtrak said it is working with local law enforcement to investigate.

Trespassing along railroad tracks is a leading cause of rail-related deaths in the United States, according to the Federal Railroad Administration.

The condition of the person who was struck was not immediately released.

