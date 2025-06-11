Traffic Cone Thrown At Philly Officer During ICE Protest; Wrong Man Detained: Police

The assault happened around 7 p.m. on Monday, June 10, while officers were attempting to make unrelated arrests during a large protest at 11th and Market Streets, according to Philadelphia Police.

An officer assigned to the 2nd District, in full bicycle uniform, was using a department-issued bicycle to maintain a perimeter when someone from the crowd threw an orange traffic cone, striking him in the head. Fortunately, the officer was wearing a helmet and was not injured, police said.

A second officer saw the assault and quickly detained a man at the scene, who was taken to the Police Detention Unit. However, investigators later determined the man taken into custody was not responsible for the assault and he has since been released without charges.

Police are now seeking the public’s help in identifying the actual suspect, who is seen in a photo shared by the department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911.

