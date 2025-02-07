The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, in the 1500 block of North Carlisle Street, outside off-campus housing for Temple students, police said.

The victim has been identified as Chase Myles, an undergraduate student at the Klein College of Media and Communication, according to Temple University President John Fry.

Myles was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, Fry said.

Investigators say Myles and the suspected shooter were known to each other and had planned to meet that night. A 23-year-old Temple student remained at the scene and was taken to police headquarters for questioning. A third person was also detained as a witness.

Police recovered two guns and a bag of drugs at the scene, with one of the firearms believed to belong to the shooter.

"It is with profound sadness that I inform you of a loss within our Temple University community," Fry wrote in a statement to students and staff. "I am heartbroken by the senseless loss of such a young life. This tragedy is difficult to comprehend, and my thoughts and prayers are with all who are grieving."

Fry said the university is fully cooperating with the Philadelphia Police Department in the investigation.

Myles, a native of Bowie, Maryland, was well-known to his peers at Klein and respected by faculty and staff alike. "There is no doubt that Chase was a deeply valued member of our community, which is what makes delivering this news especially difficult. The loss of his life leaves a significant void within Temple and Klein," Fry said.

Temple students in need of support can access resources at Tuttleman Counseling Services, while faculty and staff can use the Employee Assistance Program, Fry noted.

"As we grieve the loss of this student, I hope that we can find comfort and support in one another and in the strength of our Temple community," he added.

The university is working with Klein College and the Division of Student Affairs to find ways to honor Myles' memory and will share further details as they become available.

His family is invited to share photos, a statement, and funeral or fundraiser details with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

