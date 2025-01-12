Mostly Cloudy 39°

Teen With Gun Barricades Inside Philadelphia Home: Police

A 16-year-old boy armed with a gun barricaded himself inside a South Philadelphia home, police said on Sunday, Jan. 12.

A SWAT vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Somers Point Police Department (Official)
 Photo Credit: The Lakewood Scoop (TLS)
Jillian Pikora
Read More Stories

Officers were called to the 1700 block of South Hollywood Street at 1:14 p.m. for reports of an armed individual inside a property, according to police.

The situation was declared a barricade at 1:35 p.m., and SWAT officers were called to assist. Authorities established a staging area at South Hollywood and Moore Streets as the standoff unfolded, police said.

No further details about the teen or the ongoing situation were immediately released.

