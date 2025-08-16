Teen Killed In SEPTA Shooting Has Man Claiming Self-Defense: Philadelphia Police

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. on a northbound train near Girard Avenue, according to Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace.

An 18-year-old man was pacing inside the rail car before he allegedly began striking another rider without provocation, hitting him multiple times in the face, Pace said. Even after the man fell to the ground, the 18-year-old continued to hit him, authorities reported.

The rider then pulled out a legally carried firearm and shot the teen attacker, Pace explained.

The gunfire drew immediate response from Philadelphia police. Officers went into the subway and found the 18-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:09 p.m., police said.

The shooter, who has a license to carry, left the train and flagged down officers, telling them he had shot someone in self-defense after being attacked, according to investigators. He is cooperating with police and being treated at a nearby hospital for head injuries.

Surveillance cameras on the SEPTA train car captured the entire incident, Pace said. The case remains under review by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

The identity of the man killed has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 215-686-TIPS.

