'She would not have survived long—minutes—after the blow'

Su'Layah Williams, affectionately known as “Susu,” died after suffering blunt force injuries so severe she survived only minutes, authorities said. Her tiny body was found covered in bruises with bleeding on her brain, and her stomach distended from internal trauma, according to an autopsy and child fatality review obtained by Daily Voice.

On Monday, July 7, a jury convicted Diamond Joyner, 26, of Third-Degree Murder and Child Endangerment in the toddler’s horrific 2023 death, court dockets show.

DHS closed the case. Su'Layah was dead weeks later.

Joyner had been granted sole custody of Su'Layah just weeks before the toddler's violent death—even after the Philadelphia Department of Human Services closed its case. Su'Layah had been placed with Joyner following previous child welfare concerns. That placement would cost her life.

Paramedics rushed to the West Philly home on the evening of Feb. 4, 2023, after Joyner claimed her niece wasn’t breathing. CPR was attempted, but the child died shortly after arriving at the hospital. A DHS fatality report says she arrived "covered head to toe in bruises." She had contusions to her intestines and blunt impact injuries to her torso so severe that “she would not have survived long—minutes—after the blow.”

‘White stuff’ foamed from her mouth. Her body was covered in bruises.

Despite the child’s obvious wounds, Joyner allegedly claimed the toddler fell down stairs two weeks earlier—though she couldn’t say when. Another child in the home later told authorities Joyner kicked and slapped Su’Layah, and described seeing "white stuff" come out of her mouth before she stopped breathing.

Joyner was arrested and denied bail on July 31, 2023. Her sentencing is set for Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, before Judge Roxanne Covington.

GoFundMe: ‘Trying to bury our princess’

Family members devastated by Su’Layah’s death say they are still fighting for justice. A GoFundMe launched by her aunt, Elena Gigunito, raised more than $2,300 for funeral costs. "She was killed in foster care by a family member,” Gigunito wrote. “We’re trying to bury our princess and give her the homegoing service she deserves.”

Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok were flooded with tributes. One read:

“Job well done. Thank you, Allah. Today we lay this beautiful 2-year-old baby to rest. She was murdered. #FlyHighSusu 🕊”

Su’Layah Marie Williams was laid to rest on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, during a tribute held at Wood Funeral Home Chapel in Philadelphia, where loved ones gathered to honor the 2-year-old in a service filled with purple and cartoon characters she adored.

Su’Layah would have turned 5 this summer.

