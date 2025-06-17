Street Takeover Caught On Video At Plymouth Meeting Intersection; Police Seek Suspects

The illegal car rally took over the intersection of Ridge Pike, Chemical Road, and North Lane on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at 8:03 p.m., Plymouth Township Police said in a press release issued Tuesday, June 17.

Callers flooded 911 reporting a street racing takeover — and surveillance backed it up. Dozens of pedestrians blocked traffic as vehicles spun out in the middle of the intersection. Some cars had passengers hanging out while fireworks exploded nearby, according to police.

Between 50 to 100 spectators were estimated to have attended, officers said. As police arrived, both cars and onlookers scattered.

No injuries were reported, and no participants were detained at the scene.

Several vehicles of interest have since been identified, but no drivers or spectators have been named. Plymouth detectives are reviewing surveillance footage and working with multiple law enforcement agencies to track down those involved.

Anyone with information is urged to call 610-233-0585. Anonymous tips can be left referencing case #25-11403. Detective Joseph Lapenta is leading the investigation.

