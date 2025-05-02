Mostly Cloudy 83°

Stranger Stabbed In Random Attack On SEPTA Bus: 45-Year-Old Philly Woman Charged

A woman stabbed another rider on a SEPTA bus in an unprovoked attack in Marple Township, authorities announced on Friday, May 2.

Photo Credit: Marple Twp PD
Jillian Pikora
Lateefah Brown, 45, of Philadelphia, is accused of the random stabbing just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 1, while riding a SEPTA bus near the Marple Crossroads Shopping Center, according to the Marple Township Police Department.

Officer Stiles had been responding to an unrelated call at the shopping center when he was alerted to the attack. Witnesses quickly identified Brown, who was taken into custody without incident, police said. They also led officers to the victim, who was rushed to Lankenau Hospital, officials detailed.

Investigators say the stabbing was unprovoked and targeted solely at the victim.

Brown has been charged with the following:

  • Felony Criminal Attempt – Criminal Homicide.

  • Felony Aggravated Assault.
  • Felony Possessing Instruments of Crime.

Her preliminary arraignment was held Thursday evening, and bail was set at 10% of $1 million. She was unable to post bail and is being held at Delaware County Prison, police said.

