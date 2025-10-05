Fair 82°

Stolen BMW Driver Injures Officer During Arrest Attempt In Philly: Police

A Philadelphia police officer was injured while attempting to arrest a stolen car suspect in Frankford, authorities announced on Sunday, Oct. 5.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4, officers from the 15th District responded to a report of a disorderly crowd on the 2500 block of Church Street, according to police.

During the investigation, officers found a black BMW that was determined to be stolen. As an officer approached the driver’s side and held the door open, the driver suddenly reversed the vehicle, striking a marked police car, police said.

The officer’s hand became caught between the door and the vehicle, resulting in injuries. Officers were able to remove the driver from the BMW and take him into custody.

The injured officer was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was treated for a laceration and a broken finger, as well as shoulder and hip pain. He was reported to be in stable condition, according to police.

The suspect faces charges including assault on police and vehicle theft. The investigation remains ongoing with Northeast Detectives.

