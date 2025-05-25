Partly Cloudy 65°

Speeding Driver Hits, Kills Pedestrian In Philadelphia; Dumps Car Nearby: Police

A pedestrian was killed in an early-morning hit-and-run in Philadelphia, authorities announced on Sunday, May 25.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Philadelphia Police Department
Jillian Pikora
Nafeece Acquil Jenkins, 32, of the 2300 block of West Jefferson Street, was struck while crossing the 1200 block of Lehigh Avenue in the 25th District around 1:44 a.m., police said.

Investigators believe a white Honda was speeding westbound on Lehigh Avenue when it hit Jenkins as he attempted to cross from the north to the south side of the street. The impact threw him onto the vehicle and then into the westbound lane, authorities said.

Philadelphia Fire Department medics pronounced Jenkins dead at 1:48 a.m., according to police.

The white Honda was found unattended in a lot on the 1200 block of Park Avenue, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

